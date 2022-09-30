Version 0.5.1 - Game speed and more fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9628751 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Another day, another patch.

We have slowed down the game speed and done some adjustments that will impact the mid to late game.

The speed of the game has been slowed down by 33%. This should make the game more manageable but there will be more improvements on this matter

Improved the UI for the exchanges and markets

Now the demolish button won't stay enabled when you open the build list

Resource exchanges and markets have been 'nerfed', so they won't give so much gold

The 'Grand Pyramid' costs have been increased for some of the steps

Other UI improvements on resource costs

A new event will show up offering a storage building in case you don't unlock one past a certain year.

Other minor bugs

There is still a lot to improve regarding UI and others, a bigger update should drop next week with not only fixes but new buildings and events.

Thank you!