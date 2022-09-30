Version 0.5.1 - Game speed and more fixes

Hello! Another day, another patch.
We have slowed down the game speed and done some adjustments that will impact the mid to late game.
- The speed of the game has been slowed down by 33%. This should make the game more manageable but there will be more improvements on this matter
- Improved the UI for the exchanges and markets
- Now the demolish button won't stay enabled when you open the build list
- Resource exchanges and markets have been 'nerfed', so they won't give so much gold
- The 'Grand Pyramid' costs have been increased for some of the steps
- Other UI improvements on resource costs
- A new event will show up offering a storage building in case you don't unlock one past a certain year.
- Other minor bugs
There is still a lot to improve regarding UI and others, a bigger update should drop next week with not only fixes but new buildings and events.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update