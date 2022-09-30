 Skip to content

LakeSide update for 30 September 2022

Version 0.5.1 - Game speed and more fixes

Version 0.5.1 - Game speed and more fixes

Hello! Another day, another patch.

We have slowed down the game speed and done some adjustments that will impact the mid to late game.

  • The speed of the game has been slowed down by 33%. This should make the game more manageable but there will be more improvements on this matter
  • Improved the UI for the exchanges and markets
  • Now the demolish button won't stay enabled when you open the build list
  • Resource exchanges and markets have been 'nerfed', so they won't give so much gold
  • The 'Grand Pyramid' costs have been increased for some of the steps
  • Other UI improvements on resource costs
  • A new event will show up offering a storage building in case you don't unlock one past a certain year.
  • Other minor bugs

There is still a lot to improve regarding UI and others, a bigger update should drop next week with not only fixes but new buildings and events.

Thank you!

