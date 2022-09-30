A new area for DogeFight. Rediscover this multiplayer fighting game, this time with many gameplay improvements, a brand new interface as well as lots of new content such as new maps, playable memes and mechanics. Gigachad also arrives in the game, ready to demonstrate its power to the other Heroes (He solo PepeTheFrog).
DogeFight update for 30 September 2022
DogeFight - REBIRTH UPDATE
