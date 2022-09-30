 Skip to content

DogeFight update for 30 September 2022

DogeFight - REBIRTH UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9628691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new area for DogeFight. Rediscover this multiplayer fighting game, this time with many gameplay improvements, a brand new interface as well as lots of new content such as new maps, playable memes and mechanics. Gigachad also arrives in the game, ready to demonstrate its power to the other Heroes (He solo PepeTheFrog).

