Zombie Shooting Star: Arcade Level 11-20 / Ver. 1.02 Update



Arcade Level 11-20 / Ver. 1.02 Update !

'Zombie Shooting Star: Arcade Level' ROUND 2 ... FIGHT!

Angry Rudy does not subside even if he destroys everything he sees in front of him.

Cooperative operation with police zombies!

'Dead or Alive, You're coming with me!' Kill the bad zombies with the police zombies.

If the mission fails, will you be able to see Rudy's bewildered face?

Enjoy the feeling of a 'Runner' who can freely roam around the city center

Enjoy the thrill of surviving the onslaught of mutants!

but...

Can't enjoy zombie slaughter at arcade levels 11-20?

Do not worry! A space arcade where you can enjoy authentic zombie slaughter awaits you!

Defeat all mutants and become a legendary pop star with the victorious 'MOON WALK'.

Emote6: Added MOON WALK

Arcade level 11 - 20 added

Added new achievements

Convenience improvement / Main level difficulty adjustment

◆ Emote6: Added MOON WALK

◆ Arcade level 11 - 20 added























◆ Added new achievements



Angry Rudy : ARCADE LEVEL 12 CLEAR



Mirror's Rudy : ARCADE LEVEL 13 CLEAR



Trust Rudy : ARCADE LEVEL 11 ~ 15 CLEAR



LEFT 4 RUDY : ARCADE LEVEL 16 ~ 20 CLEAR

◆ Convenience improvement / Main level difficulty adjustment

Added 5 magazine consumption icons to 'Missile Drone Manual'





Removed objects blocking the path of 'Main Level 02' Chainsaw

Added 'Main Level 03' Bicycle Skip Portal

Added 'Main Level 04' Bike Skip Portal





'Main Level 04' Mace Trap Removal

Added 'Main Level 05' Vehicle Skip Portal

Improvement of 'Main Level 07' Sniper Rifle acquisition section

'Main level 08' surf section added fall prevention floor

'Main Level 09' Deleted the kill count wall for the section





'Main Level 10' Deleting the corresponding section trap





Removed 'Main Level 10' grenade puzzle

'Main Level 12' platformer section skip portal added and auxiliary floor added

'Main Level 13' Fall prevention floor installation in the relevant section

Added 'Main Level 15' Vehicle Skip Portal

'Main Level 19' terrain improvement

'Main level 20' added fall prevention floor for the section

'Main Level 20' Fall Prevention Floor Course Departure Prevention Wall Added

Addition of fall prevention jump pad for 'Main Level 20' section



'Main Level 20' Clear Portal Improvements

'Main Level 23' Terrain Improvements

★ Main level reference video available on Twins Halo's official YouTube channel



Twins Halo : Youtube

The arcade level is scheduled to be produced up to level 30, and the current level 01 ~ level 20 update has been completed.

October 31 (PDT) Arcade Level 21-30 / Ver. 1.03 Update planned

See you at arcade level FINAL ROUND!

Get Ready For The Next Battle!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328000/_/