Patch Notes 73.2

Welcome to Patch Notes for Patch 73.2! We've got more new Heroes, some impactful balance changes, and a ton of new art for you. Between the two new Heroes and changes to some of the games supporting cast, as it were, this patch will shake things up nicely - read on to find out the full details!
New Heroes
Goldilocks
When you level up, you get +2 gold and your next shop is all characters of your level.
Once you level up, everything is just right. Goldilocks gives you an appealing shop and extra gold every time you hit a new level, making it that much easier to assemble the comp you are looking for. After you level up, the first full shop refresh you see (whether by rolling or by starting turn without a locked shop) will have all characters of your level, giving you a wide variety of options. You may not get a bonus for buying Baby Bear with Goldilocks, but her ability does make it more likely you will find one on level 5!
Puffy
You start with a 1/1 Baby Puff Puff. (Last Breath: Give all your Puff Puffs everywhere +1/+1 permanently.)
Puff Puffs are the unofficial mascot of Storybook Brawl, so it's only fitting that one becomes a Hero. Puffy starts with a Baby Puff in play, and not only does it grow over time, but so do all your other Puff Puffs. Start your game off on the right foot (not that Puffs have them), and get going with Puffy right away!
Since Puffy is using the original art, Puff Puff (the character) is getting a makeover too!
Balance Changes
Sporko / Lady of the Lake -> 2/2 stats, +4 support bonus
Sporko and Lady have been the best buys at level 4 for quite some time, and are part of the engine that makes Empress Pea so strong (note that while we aren't changing Empress Pea this patch, she's very much on our watchlist for potential future changes). Reducing their stats to 2/2 and bonuses to +4 makes them merely strong, instead of a must-buy, and the aim is to mix up which characters end up on your team.
Evil Eye -> Level 4
Horn of Olympus -> Level 5
These two support Treasures are swapping levels, as it turns out that Horn ends up having a bigger impact in most games (especially when combined with Empress Pea). Slay / Support builds will still have access to these Treasures, just not quite in the same order.
Wombats in Disguise -> 6/6
Who doesn't love a good trio of wombats? We certainly do, and buffing one of the sweetest characters in the game was not a tough sell for us. This change makes Wombats a bit more appealing to buy early, and a fair amount stronger when upgraded.
Oni Tyrant -> Now gives +13/+13 to attacking Monsters
It's good to be king. Oni Tyrant has lagged behind other level 6 characters for a while, so we are taking the opportunity to make him a real Demon in combat. This change makes Monster builds a bit stronger, and widens the range of what you might play with or against.
Art Updates
Here's a list of the updated cards, but if you would like to see the full art you can check out a gallery in the patch notes on our site!
Characters
- Brave Princess
- Crafty (polish)
- Fanny
- Lady of the Lake
- Lucky
- Medusa
- Oni Tyrant
- Puff Puff (replacing the OG art that is now Puffy)
- Sleeping Princess/Awoken Princess (polish)
- The Great Pumpkin (polish)
- Wicked Witch of the West (polish)
Spells
- Falling Stars
- Flourish
- Fierceify (was Hugeify)
- Fog
- Gigantify
- Healing Potion
- Knighthood
- Mixawizzle
- Roll the Dice
- Shard of the Ice Queen
- Sugar and Spice (polish)
- True Love's Kiss
- Turkish Delight
Treasures
- Ambrosia
- Big Book of Spells (was Merlin's Slippers)
- Bounty Board (changed bounties to SBB characters)
- Cursed Throne
- Embiggening Stone
- Eye of Ares
- Fairy Queen's Wand (polish)
- Hand of Midas
- Hermes' Sandals (was Hermes Boots)
- Locked Chest (polish)
- Magic Sword +100
- Secret Stash
- Spinning Wheel
- The Ark
- Three of Swords (was Ring of Rage)
- Three of Shields (was Six of Shields)
- Ugly Gosling Helm (polish)
Bug Fixes & Improvements
-
We made several improvements to matchmaking:
- You should never get back-to-back ghost fights.
- Back-to-back fights against other players have been greatly reduced as well.
- The round-robin phase of matchmaking has also been randomized (used until at least two players die) e.g. there won't be one player who always fights Sharebear's last opponent.
-
We've improved where a newly-golden character ends up on your board to try and best match player intuition:
- When you buy the third copy of a character, the new golden should end up wherever you place the newly-bought copy.
- When a triple occurs from a spell or other effect, the game will prioritize slots of existing copies on your board, or empty slots on your board otherwise.
- The latter should ensure that Croc Bait with Black Prism places all your golden Crocs somewhere useful. (non-Golden Crocs may still end up in your hand currently)
-
Shop locking behavior has been slightly modified to visually remind players that they locked the shop in the previous turn. The "chains" will remain on the cards in your shop until you take a card, then unlock automatically. (rolling will also unlock as before) We believe this should not interfere with any existing user behaviors, but please let us know if we missed any scenarios.
-
We've completely reworked how summoning a character from off-board works in relation to permanent effects:
- You should always keep all permanent buffs and effects on "owned" (non-token) characters, regardless of how the character was summoned or how many copies were summoned.
- If multiple copies are summoned (e.g. Mordred + Reduplicator, Phoenix Feather + Mimic, two Romeos, Croc + Copycat) these buffs and effects "merge" back onto the original character at end of brawl.
- This includes quest progress- if any copy completes the quest, the character will upgrade; otherwise, quest progress will be set to the lowest (best) number.
- If you somehow get multiple copies of a character to complete their quests in one brawl, you'll get that many treasures.
- If multiple copies of a Polywoggle transform, the first transformation that the player fully observes will be the one kept permanently. This will be the first Polywoggle that slays and survives; otherwise, the first one that slays and dies.
-
When you triple a quest unit, you now get to keep the quest. (you still get the treasure for tripling and upgrading the character) Quest progress will be set to the lowest (best) number. King Midas can now double quest units in a similar way. (without getting a treasure for the initial doubling, of course)
-
Buffs from Charon, Coin of Charon, and slay abilities will now apply before any summons that trigger from that character e.g. buffs will apply to a Wombats In Disguise in time to be added to the newly-summoned character.
-
Fixed a bug where if the opponent's Southern Siren would steal a Captain Croc with an animal inside and you had a Bearstein, that animal would retain the buff if summoned through the stolen croc.
-
Fixed a bug with Snow Angel where if you cast The End on a character in your far left hand while having a treasure that would copy the spell, it would devour the character gotten from Snow Angels ability
-
Fixed a bug with Apocalypse where if you cast and copy The End the second instance of the devour effect would occur after Apocalypse's ability causing you to lose a character
-
Fixed a bug where Echowood wasn't gaining stats from a character that was revived in slot 1 while having a treasure that buffed a character in slot 1 (e.g. Phoenix Feather + Magic Sword +100)
-
Fixed a bug where if you Croc Bait a character whose alignment has been changed it would come out as its original alignment during the brawl
-
Fixed a bug where if Polywoggle slayed and survived the attack and you had Bad Moon, the transformed character wouldn't get the +1/+2 buff.
-
Fixed an issue where if you Kidnapped/Gloves of Thieving a character who completed its quest during the brawl, you would get a quest character with no quest or treasure discovery. You will now be rewarded with an upgraded Quest character with its quest complete and a treasure discovery
-
Fixed an issue where an Ambrosia'd Echowood wouldn't maintain stats from an Ivory Owl buff if echowood would be transformed during the brawl
-
Fixed a bug where Hungry Hungry Hippocampus wouldn't maintain any health buffs from animal summons during a brawl if it got transformed
-
Fixed a bug where if you had Cinder-ella with 1 quest counter left and would cast The End on her while playing as Mihri, King Lion it wouldn't immediately gain a counter
-
Fixed an issue where some players were unable to make RMT purchases through steam
-
Our sound systems have been updated - this lays the groundwork for awesome improvements coming soon!
-
Note that for now, music is missing during the brawl phase and you'll hear some abrupt transitions during some of the in-game phases, and the timer sound doesn't speed up. This is temporary and will be fixed when we get our new music in.
-
Added new SFX for the following effects:
- Frog Prince Transformation
- Shrink Spell
- Magic Buff (e.g. Magic Research )
- Sugar and Spice
-
