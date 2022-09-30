Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.8

Okay, screen resolution issues still happen in Star Explorers. In order to help prevent the game from making itself unplayable, I have added an extra button to the main menu...

You can see a small reddish oval in the upper left corner. It says "click here to reload the game with default video settings." Somehow the game can still fail to get the setting right, and on some occasions under certain hardware configurations, the game will open in a window that is too small to be playable.

Previously, there was no way to fix this unless the user manually found the configuration file and deleted it (or edited it) but this was not a good solution.

So I offer a slightly less bad solution, which is this button.

If this happens again, the player can simply click this button and it deletes the configuration file for you, restarts the game and loads the default settings.

Interactive Guide

The interactive Guide is still available. However, instead of being on by default, I have turned it off. It (also) still has some issues and may be responsible for preventing the ship's computer from recognizing Acknexium when it has been found on a planet.

This is a bug that I am having a hard time reproducing. If anyone can offer any insights as to when and how this happens, I am very interested in hearing it. In general, if this happens, you can still complete the quest by finding Acknexium and trying again (on the same planet or another) but for obvious reasons it would be great to have it actually work consistently.

I have never gotten this problem to happen, despite many attempts. If anyone wants to record their play-throughs, that would be of great potential benefit, as I might be able to see what's happening.

In general, if you are using the guide, try to follow what it says exactly, and don't go off course until the guide says it is over. I will continue to try to reproduce this problem myself. Maybe I will get (un)lucky one of these days.