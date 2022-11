This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Forest Map Is Back!

Remember the forest map from the old version of the game? When we changed to a new engine we removed the forest map. Now we added it back and made it better.

Here you can see the difference between the old map and the new one:



In this update, we decided to make Hero Jumper more interesting by adding destroyer and vaporizer.

That's from us for now. Have fun destroying Hero Jumperːsteamhappyː.