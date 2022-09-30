 Skip to content

Sudoku Zenkai update for 30 September 2022

Sudoku Zenkai updated to 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9628498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a new version of our Sudoku Zenkai game with a new multiplayer service provider. For you the changes should not be noticeable, but do let us know if you find any issues!
The update is online on Steam, itch and Android, the iOS and Nintendo Switch versions are still waiting to be certified on their respective stores, we will let you know when they all passed certification.
For more info regarding the update check our blog post.

We also fixed a couple of small and big issues reported, so if you find any more issues do let us know!

Best Regards

Changed files in this update

Sudoku Zenkai Windows Depot 809851
