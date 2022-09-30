Sudoku Zenkai updated to 1.5.0

Hi everyone!

We just released a new version of our Sudoku Zenkai game with a new multiplayer service provider. For you the changes should not be noticeable, but do let us know if you find any issues!

The update is online on Steam, itch and Android, the iOS and Nintendo Switch versions are still waiting to be certified on their respective stores, we will let you know when they all passed certification.

For more info regarding the update check our blog post.

We also fixed a couple of small and big issues reported, so if you find any more issues do let us know!

Best Regards