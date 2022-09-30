Update #1 - Ver. 0.0.1 - 22

Fixes
Changes
New
-
KeepUp Pirates - RPG has now been changed to Pirates.
-
Frame Rate can now be set by the user (30, 60, 90, 120)
Optimal are 60 FPS
-
Language German (beta) has now been added
-
Password prompt was added
-
Additional security question, the game is automatically checked for originality at startup. (If the check fails, the game is locked)
-
The game is now based on Unreal Engine 5
-
There are many more features, like fishing and animal breeding, developed by the Basic developers. I made changes to the maps and the main menu and made some adjustments.
-
Achievements
- OPEN THE MAP
- LEVEL 10
- COLLECT WOODS
- COLLECT STONES
- COLLECT FIBER
- COLLECT SAND
- COLLECT STARFISH
- COLLECT WATER JAR
- COLLECT PLANK
- COLLECT COINS
- COLLECT CRABS
- FIND KEYS
- FIND DEVASTATOR
Preparations
- More languages
Changed files in this update