Pirates update for 30 September 2022

Update #1 - Ver. 0.0.1 - 22

Update #1 - Ver. 0.0.1 - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Changes

New

  • KeepUp Pirates - RPG has now been changed to Pirates.

  • Frame Rate can now be set by the user (30, 60, 90, 120)
    Optimal are 60 FPS

  • Language German (beta) has now been added

  • Password prompt was added

  • Additional security question, the game is automatically checked for originality at startup. (If the check fails, the game is locked)

  • The game is now based on Unreal Engine 5

  • There are many more features, like fishing and animal breeding, developed by the Basic developers. I made changes to the maps and the main menu and made some adjustments.

  • Achievements

  • OPEN THE MAP
  • LEVEL 10
  • COLLECT WOODS
  • COLLECT STONES
  • COLLECT FIBER
  • COLLECT SAND
  • COLLECT STARFISH
  • COLLECT WATER JAR
  • COLLECT PLANK
  • COLLECT COINS
  • COLLECT CRABS
  • FIND KEYS
  • FIND DEVASTATOR

Preparations

  • More languages

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167650/Pirates__Creative_Mode/

More Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1524630/KeepUp_Survival/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/

Changed files in this update

"KeepUp Pirates - RPG" Depot 1660521
  • Loading history…
