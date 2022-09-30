Update #1 - Ver. 0.0.1 - 22

New

KeepUp Pirates - RPG has now been changed to Pirates.

Frame Rate can now be set by the user (30, 60, 90, 120)

Optimal are 60 FPS

Language German (beta) has now been added

Password prompt was added

Additional security question, the game is automatically checked for originality at startup. (If the check fails, the game is locked)

The game is now based on Unreal Engine 5

There are many more features, like fishing and animal breeding, developed by the Basic developers. I made changes to the maps and the main menu and made some adjustments.