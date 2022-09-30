 Skip to content

城市工人模拟器 update for 30 September 2022

城市工人模拟器 1.1.0版本更新

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.0:

-Ren'py system is upgraded from 7.5.1 to 7.5.3

-A new thirst system is added. If the thirst value drops to 0, you will die of thirst

-New grey camouflage pants

-New green camouflage pants

-Convenience store officially opened

-Optimized factory illustration

-Optimized school illustration

-Optimized room illustration

-Optimized restaurant coding

-Update the original painting of the convenience store

-Fix the problem that the character cannot starve when not working/working in school

This update optimizes some of the original scenes, so that the characters will not stand in some strange places -- such as the factory console, or the school wall.

At the same time, the convenience store has officially opened. With the new thirst system, you may need to buy drinks to maintain your thirst.

There are two new pants in the clothing store. Go and have a look!

