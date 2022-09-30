The House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack is Now Available!

The real-life AMA and Grammy award-winning global superstar shakes up the original party, and Shit. Just. Got. Real.

[previewyoutube=nSJY43W2yBI;full] ]

You now have an invitation to help the renowned pop artist get into the party and uncover the secret identity of Dinolicious, a costumed online dancing sensation that Doja Cat wants to feature in her upcoming music video. But don’t say we didn’t warn you: making a music video with this band of drunk or disorderly partygoers won’t be easy. You’ll need to make the right choices and be resourceful to help it go viral.

You can watch her react to events around the party, overhear fresh new background conversations from your favorite NPCs, and maybe even spark a bit of romance with Doja Cat herself. And you just know Frank has something to say about this new guest, too. Hmm … wonder how that will turn out?

This DLC also showcases three of Doja Cat's hit songs by tying them into the gameplay and integrating them into the story. Other highlights include:

Hours of content, scenes, and stories featuring Doja Cat

Multiple endings and side quests

Two stunning “Amala” and “Doja Cat” NPC models

Hundreds of lines of new dialogues voiced by Doja Cat herself

Interactions with the Original Story and base game NPCs

All of your favorite partiers are still at the party. And now Doja Cat is there. But the party can’t start without you! So let’s gooooo!!!

