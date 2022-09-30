Regular updates and official release notes 22-10-01

This update adds dialogue content and fixes several bugs.
About the official version
- The official version will be launched after it is completely ready. The high-intensity development during the period when the early access version is launched is exhausting, and there are no boundaries between life and work. Compromises were made on the quality of the game due to the rush. Of course this is not possible, I hope this game is an amazing work. Therefore, we decided to extend the launch time of the official version until we are truly satisfied, and hereby apologize to the players who have been pushing the pace.
- The official version will open the operation module of company operation and listing. This series involves a lot, and I hope that there will be enough time to improve it.
- I hope to complete the work on the premise of ensuring physical and mental health! Hope you all pay attention to work-life balance! Have fun in this world!
Changed files in this update