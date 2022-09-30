MIGW Steam Event Livestream

Share · View all patches · Build 9628346 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 16:06:40 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As part of Melbourne International Games Week, Wylde Flowers is featured in a yummy Steam showcase of delightful games made in Victoria, Australia! 🐨💖

To celebrate, we are rebroadcasting one of our developer livestreams! Join us for this special rebroadcast of one our Launch Celebration Streams! Meet our community manager Audrey (she/they) and QA extraordinaire Alexandra (she/her) as they uncover the mysteries of Wylde Flowers! 🌈✨

⬇️ Go check out some Aussie talent here

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/migw2022