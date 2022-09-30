 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wylde Flowers update for 30 September 2022

MIGW Steam Event Livestream

Share · View all patches · Build 9628346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As part of Melbourne International Games Week, Wylde Flowers is featured in a yummy Steam showcase of delightful games made in Victoria, Australia! 🐨💖

To celebrate, we are rebroadcasting one of our developer livestreams! Join us for this special rebroadcast of one our Launch Celebration Streams! Meet our community manager Audrey (she/they) and QA extraordinaire Alexandra (she/her) as they uncover the mysteries of Wylde Flowers! 🌈✨

⬇️ Go check out some Aussie talent here
https://store.steampowered.com/sale/migw2022

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9628346
Depot 1896702
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link