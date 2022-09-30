 Skip to content

HORDE update for 30 September 2022

Small Update

Build 9628340

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Update:

  • Removed motion blur and a few more post effects
  • Fixed bedroll disappear from placed position
  • Fixed a problem that caused inventory item icons to not scale properly when loading a game
  • AI Optimization

