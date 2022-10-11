Share · View all patches · Build 9628301 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This free update for the month of October includes a lot of new surprises, including the 'Halloween in Fort Hope' Seasonal Event.

Event Details:

Jack o Lanterns in the shooting range

A spooky orange and purple lighting pass in Fort Hope

Halloween sfx/music in the Jukebox

Halloween supply lines with weapon skins/sprays/etc

New Intel Type

No Hope Matchmaking

New Legendary Accessories:

Cursed Key

Money Bomb

Iron Supplements

Taser

For more information on the October updates, check out our Patch Notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/924970/view/3319740413002702333