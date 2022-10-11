 Skip to content

Back 4 Blood update for 11 October 2022

Halloween in Fort Hope

Back 4 Blood update for 11 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This free update for the month of October includes a lot of new surprises, including the 'Halloween in Fort Hope' Seasonal Event.

Event Details:

  • Jack o Lanterns in the shooting range
  • A spooky orange and purple lighting pass in Fort Hope
  • Halloween sfx/music in the Jukebox
  • Halloween supply lines with weapon skins/sprays/etc
  • New Intel Type
  • No Hope Matchmaking

New Legendary Accessories:

  • Cursed Key
  • Money Bomb
  • Iron Supplements
  • Taser

For more information on the October updates, check out our Patch Notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/924970/view/3319740413002702333

