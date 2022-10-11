This free update for the month of October includes a lot of new surprises, including the 'Halloween in Fort Hope' Seasonal Event.
Event Details:
- Jack o Lanterns in the shooting range
- A spooky orange and purple lighting pass in Fort Hope
- Halloween sfx/music in the Jukebox
- Halloween supply lines with weapon skins/sprays/etc
- New Intel Type
- No Hope Matchmaking
New Legendary Accessories:
- Cursed Key
- Money Bomb
- Iron Supplements
- Taser
For more information on the October updates, check out our Patch Notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/924970/view/3319740413002702333
