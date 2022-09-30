Release of the game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2!

Our new game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 has been released!
Thanks to everyone who waited and supported us! ːalmostforgotːːtcol_ma_impː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573630/Choice_of_Life_Middle_Ages_2/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Our new game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 has been released!
Thanks to everyone who waited and supported us! ːalmostforgotːːtcol_ma_impː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573630/Choice_of_Life_Middle_Ages_2/