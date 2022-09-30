 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 30 September 2022

Release of the game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2!

Share · View all patches · Build 9628202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our new game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 has been released!
Thanks to everyone who waited and supported us! ːalmostforgotːːtcol_ma_impː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573630/Choice_of_Life_Middle_Ages_2/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link