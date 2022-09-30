Banana Shooter Major Update

New Content
New Enemy AI
add jack to the game who is a robot enemy, although he is a enemy but actually its dave's brother,but for some reason it just want to kill you
Steam Group(Clan)
Add Group to the game you can choose one in armory => group,but you need to join a steam group first
Maybe you can join our Offical Group
Console
not sure what dis does,but its cool
More Weapons
We now have like 20 weapons in the games now
Here are some of the new weapons
More Gamemode
Add two new gamemode to the game, one is infected and the other is killconfirm.
Cosmetics made by players
if you are interested in modeling,you can log in to our Discord Server and send me your model make sure its not too bad
here some example made by Pant
Player State Shows In Scoreboard
in the past scoreboard only shows players data with kill count or sth,but now it will show the player state like death or alive
Ultimate Skill
Now you can use Ultimate Skill just like the upgrade before but it wont cost coins it cost time
also you can choose Ultimate Skill weapon between boomer , rpg and dual SMG.
More Maps
Add 3 maps to the game its a little bit less but dont worry MAP EDITOR is in progress probably come out in 2 weeks or 1 week
Pool Banana
Banana Town
Grass
Optmization
i optmized my code and the game,
it will probably increase like 50fps, so good job me
Bug fix
Fix when you spawn you will fall over the ground,but sometimes you will also fall over but dont worry it just a simple bug just dont mind this.
Changed files in this update