Banana Shooter update for 30 September 2022

Banana Shooter Major Update

New Content

New Enemy AI

add jack to the game who is a robot enemy, although he is a enemy but actually its dave's brother,but for some reason it just want to kill you

Steam Group(Clan)

Add Group to the game you can choose one in armory => group,but you need to join a steam group first
Maybe you can join our Offical Group

Console

not sure what dis does,but its cool

More Weapons

We now have like 20 weapons in the games now
Here are some of the new weapons

More Gamemode

Add two new gamemode to the game, one is infected and the other is killconfirm.

Cosmetics made by players

if you are interested in modeling,you can log in to our Discord Server and send me your model make sure its not too bad
here some example made by Pant

Player State Shows In Scoreboard

in the past scoreboard only shows players data with kill count or sth,but now it will show the player state like death or alive

Ultimate Skill

Now you can use Ultimate Skill just like the upgrade before but it wont cost coins it cost time
also you can choose Ultimate Skill weapon between boomer , rpg and dual SMG.

More Maps

Add 3 maps to the game its a little bit less but dont worry MAP EDITOR is in progress probably come out in 2 weeks or 1 week

Pool Banana

Banana Town

Grass

Optmization

i optmized my code and the game,
it will probably increase like 50fps, so good job me

Bug fix

Fix when you spawn you will fall over the ground,but sometimes you will also fall over but dont worry it just a simple bug just dont mind this.

