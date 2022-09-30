New minor patch in publicbeta (v163)

Another small patch in the publicbeta branch, fixing a crash and some other bits and bobs:
- Fix for crafters making stew or curry not marking it to be stored in a building, and so getting their inventory filled up with it
- Fix for builders (and others) not getting resources that were kept in motel rooms
- Possible fix for unconscious or sleeping characters shouting Stop Thief! when you steal something
- Fixes for some graphical glitches on the character info screen and map screen when you switch between characters
- Fix for crash when one builder completed a building while another was working on it
- Fix for animal feeders collecting more and more water bottles over time
- Tried to make NPC communities a little less likely to all get killed fighting each other
- Fix for NPCs having a negative memory of themselves winning a feud
What's this publicbeta thing?
v163 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch