New minor patch in publicbeta (v163)

Another small patch in the publicbeta branch, fixing a crash and some other bits and bobs:

Fix for crafters making stew or curry not marking it to be stored in a building, and so getting their inventory filled up with it

Fix for builders (and others) not getting resources that were kept in motel rooms

Possible fix for unconscious or sleeping characters shouting Stop Thief! when you steal something

Fixes for some graphical glitches on the character info screen and map screen when you switch between characters

Fix for crash when one builder completed a building while another was working on it

Fix for animal feeders collecting more and more water bottles over time

Tried to make NPC communities a little less likely to all get killed fighting each other

Fix for NPCs having a negative memory of themselves winning a feud

What's this publicbeta thing?

v163 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".