 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 30 September 2022

New minor patch in publicbeta (v163)

Share · View all patches · Build 9628140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another small patch in the publicbeta branch, fixing a crash and some other bits and bobs:

  • Fix for crafters making stew or curry not marking it to be stored in a building, and so getting their inventory filled up with it
  • Fix for builders (and others) not getting resources that were kept in motel rooms
  • Possible fix for unconscious or sleeping characters shouting Stop Thief! when you steal something
  • Fixes for some graphical glitches on the character info screen and map screen when you switch between characters
  • Fix for crash when one builder completed a building while another was working on it
  • Fix for animal feeders collecting more and more water bottles over time
  • Tried to make NPC communities a little less likely to all get killed fighting each other
  • Fix for NPCs having a negative memory of themselves winning a feud
What's this publicbeta thing?

v163 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in private branch

View more data in app history for build 9628140
Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link