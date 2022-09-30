Changed the rules, you have to kill the boss at 20 minutes to win.
Added a texture to the redraw button
Changed the ingame UI
Improved text contrast on choice cards
Updated the Plain map description to explain this.
Changed Automatic Defense System to ADS
Fixed a bug in Odyn Fury - Upgrade 1
Added a dust counter in the necessary menus
Possible fix of frozen ghost pigeons (we don't know)
Correction of the place of emission of Bacchus Barrel
Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 30 September 2022
EA-0.1.5
