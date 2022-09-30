10/1 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10/1 00:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Welfare function: S6 season pass

"The more you play, the more you get"

Complete the pass level to obtain props rewards. You can get Lingshi, Broken Jade and other skin such as Nalan Lian Dance - Blue and White Freehand brushwork series, Xiaozuo - celadon ink dyeing series, Yuji - Linhuo, Jiahui - Mingye, etc. by purchasing the exclusive edition pass to upgrade the pass level

Additional functions

A new prop, Forget Worry Wine, can reduce the cumulative number of exits from the suspended punishment stack.

Balance Adjustment

After using the magic charm, you will enter the magic state, and the basic movement speed will increase by 50%, lasting for 3/4/6 ->4/6/8 seconds Stealth rune can be chanted for 5 seconds to become invisible. It can last for at most [10, 20, 30] ->20/25/30 seconds After using the double paperman, leave a double in place and become invisible for [1, 1.5, 2.5] ->1.5/2/2.5 seconds Heart guarding Jade has a [0.5, 0.8, 1] ->70%/85%/100% probability to protect the spirit scout from being attacked once. Automatically disappear after trying to resist The smoke bomb detector is hidden in the smoke range, and the smoke effect lasts [9, 16, 23 ->16/19/23 seconds The Dun Armor rune is released after reading for 5 seconds, which can protect surrounding teammates from being attacked by spirits. It lasts for [5, 8, 10] ->8/10/12 seconds After using the Tortoise Breath Charm, sleep in place [8, 13, 18] - 》 12/15/18 seconds. During sleep, you will not be attacked by the spirit of resentment. You can press the right mouse button to actively remove it After using the Soul Stabilizing Charm [1, 1.5, 2] ->protect your soul value from damage when attacked within 1.2/1.5/2 seconds, but you will lose your soul value The immobilization rune shoots a spell forward, and after hitting the spirit, the spirit will be immobilized [1, 3, 5] ->3/4/5 seconds The door charm is aimed at the door. It can open the enchantment that blocks the passage of the resentful spirit. It lasts for [2, 4, 6] ->4/5/6 seconds. The duration of each attack of the resentful spirit is reduced by 1 second. 11. After using the money charm against the resentful spirit, you can obtain a certain amount of [200, 250, 300] ->500/800/1000 spirit coins

Problem repair