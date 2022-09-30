Birth is joining the October Steam Next Fest!

hello! you can play the demo for Birth between October 1st - October 10th!
i would love to hear any feedback you have. i whole-heartedly hope that the demo is worth your time <3
-madison
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
hello! you can play the demo for Birth between October 1st - October 10th!
i would love to hear any feedback you have. i whole-heartedly hope that the demo is worth your time <3
-madison
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update