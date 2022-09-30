 Skip to content

Birth update for 30 September 2022

Birth is joining the October Steam Next Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 9627973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello! you can play the demo for Birth between October 1st - October 10th!
i would love to hear any feedback you have. i whole-heartedly hope that the demo is worth your time <3

-madison

