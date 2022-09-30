Ｗe took the players' feedback seriously and have removed or replaced sensitive terms and modified some lines to avoid exacerbating the stigmatization of specific groups.
Extra Case: My Girlfriend's Secrets update for 30 September 2022
Ver. 1.1.0: Remove or Replace Sensitive Terms
