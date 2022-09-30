 Skip to content

Extra Case: My Girlfriend's Secrets update for 30 September 2022

Ver. 1.1.0: Remove or Replace Sensitive Terms

Share · View all patches · Build 9627942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ｗe took the players' feedback seriously and have removed or replaced sensitive terms and modified some lines to avoid exacerbating the stigmatization of specific groups.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1959531
  • Loading history…
