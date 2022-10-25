Age of Empires IV - Update 24916 Now Live!

Season Three and the anniversary update are finally here! This is a huge update, including new civilizations, challenges, achievements, exciting new features, and so much more. Grab your new favorite civ, grab a battle buddy or two, and get ready to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Age of Empires with the new Anniversary Edition!

