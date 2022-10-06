Open Beta Balance and Improvement Patch - 0.8.5.580

Greetings Warlander!

Our next balance and improvement patch is now available!

This includes balance adjustments, as well as some improvements based on your feedback, including adding a Report Player button to the Support screen, adding an option to turn ON/OFF camera shake, adding server selection to the options menu (players may now select the server they wish to prioritize for matchmaking - Please keep in mind that this may affect queue times), and title acquisition cutscenes can now be skipped.

Improvements to the 2-Army Battle Map

Previously the catapult area and the central area were connected, easily allowing an army that captured the central area to also capture the catapult shortly afterward, making it difficult for opposing armies to mount a comeback.

Therefore, based on community feedback, as well as data obtained from the OBT, we have now separated the central area and the catapult area topographically and added new towers to the catapult routes.

We believe that this clarifies the role of each route and changes how each route influences the overall battle. Please give the map changes a try and let us know what you think.

Game Rules

Added a new mechanic that determines the spawn point of the Cataclysmic Idol based on the battle situation and player locations.

In order to increase the number of Valor Points earned by Catapult operators, we have increased the amount of Valor Points gained when destroying Ballistas and Cannons.

New objectives for each Squad Role

Assault Squads: Damage an enemy Core (more Valor Points received than Spec Ops Squads and Castle Guard that do the same)

Spec Ops Squads: Damage an enemy Core/defeat enemies near the catapult/defeat enemies around your Castle

Castle Guard Squads: Defeat enemies around the castle (more Valor Points received than Assault and Spec Ops Squads that do the same)

Adjusted the number of Valor Points earned from 800 to 1000 for each unit mission completed by Special Ops Squads.

Added a feature that allows a player to instantly Redeploy after a certain amount of time has passed from their death.

Fixed an issue in 2-Army Battles where players could earn more Valor points than usual by destroying and rebuilding the ladder attached to the wooden fort on the stone bridge.

Robot

Sped up melee attack slightly

Machine gun damage increased from 20 to 30

Cannon damage increased from 60 to 100

Hymn of War

Shortened casting time.

UI/HUD

Improved HUD for Core HP display at the top center of the screen.

Added an animation for when the Core is struck by an attack.

Added a button on the support screen that leads to the Report Player page.

Added an option to turn ON/OFF camera shake.

Added server selection to the options menu.

Users may select the server they wish to prioritize for matchmaking.

Title acquisition cutscenes can now be skipped.

Added description of Servant effects in the Servant tutorial.

Added tutorial for Perk levels for Perks attached to equipment

Rerolled Perks are now guaranteed to be different from the Perk that was rerolled.

Added Emote sample playback function on the Emote menu screen.

Number and price of aura crystals available for purchase have been adjusted.

Changed standard price setting from 500 Silvings to 1000 Silvings

Reversed camera controls selected in options are disregarded when using the mouse.

Other minor UI/HUD improvements.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused a Character's style to be the same as the previously deployed character's when redeploying.

Fixed a bug where the English skill descriptions for Lunge Slash and Magic Napalm were different from their actual effects.

Fixed a bug in which key configuration changes were not reflected in the voting HUD, basic control HUD, or key prompts.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from boarding a siege-weapon when they were disconnected from the network.

Fixed a rare issue where siege-weapons destroyed while on fire could no longer be built.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented users from clicking the EULA approval button.

Improved stability of full-screen mode behavior on monitors of sizes other than 16:9.

Thanks for your continued feedback and support!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️