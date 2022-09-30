Patch 1.0.3: Bug Fixes | New Enemies in Version 1.0

PATCH 1.0.3
Bug fixes
- Fixed a softlock caused by Rain of Bullets not working correctly after resurrection;
- Fixed saved games (including Deja Vu) not loading when the Rain of Bullets mutation is active;
- Fixed a softlock which happened when a Tier 5 Medic died from knockback damage;
- Fixed a bug where Octopus's Claws couldn't be equipped after loading a save.
WE FORGOT TO TELL YOU SOMETHING!
In Version 1.0, we added three new enemies! Better late than never, as them puny humans say. Check the new monsters out:
[table equalcells=0]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]
Firestarter
Well, he, um... starts fires, basically.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]
Catbot
The master of throws. He will easily _cat_handle any of your humans in close combat.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]
Hail
Prepare your backline for a rain of deadly projectiles. An umbrella won't help, don't even try.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
