Patch 1.0.3: Bug Fixes | New Enemies in Version 1.0

PATCH 1.0.3

Bug fixes

Fixed a softlock caused by Rain of Bullets not working correctly after resurrection;

not working correctly after resurrection; Fixed saved games (including Deja Vu ) not loading when the Rain of Bullets mutation is active;

) not loading when the mutation is active; Fixed a softlock which happened when a Tier 5 Medic died from knockback damage;

Fixed a bug where Octopus's Claws couldn't be equipped after loading a save.

WE FORGOT TO TELL YOU SOMETHING!

In Version 1.0, we added three new enemies! Better late than never, as them puny humans say. Check the new monsters out:

[table equalcells=0]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]

Firestarter

Well, he, um... starts fires, basically.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]

Catbot

The master of throws. He will easily _cat_handle any of your humans in close combat.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]

Hail

Prepare your backline for a rain of deadly projectiles. An umbrella won't help, don't even try.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

