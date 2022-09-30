 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 30 September 2022

Patch 1.0.3: Bug Fixes | New Enemies in Version 1.0

Patch 1.0.3: Bug Fixes | New Enemies in Version 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.0.3

Bug fixes
  • Fixed a softlock caused by Rain of Bullets not working correctly after resurrection;
  • Fixed saved games (including Deja Vu) not loading when the Rain of Bullets mutation is active;
  • Fixed a softlock which happened when a Tier 5 Medic died from knockback damage;
  • Fixed a bug where Octopus's Claws couldn't be equipped after loading a save.

WE FORGOT TO TELL YOU SOMETHING!

In Version 1.0, we added three new enemies! Better late than never, as them puny humans say. Check the new monsters out:

[table equalcells=0]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]

Firestarter

Well, he, um... starts fires, basically.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]

Catbot

The master of throws. He will easily _cat_handle any of your humans in close combat.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]

Hail

Prepare your backline for a rain of deadly projectiles. An umbrella won't help, don't even try.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Join the community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

Discord

Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Reddit

