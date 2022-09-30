Miami VAIL Major Finals 0.7.89 Patch Notes

It is time!! The moment we have all been waiting for...the finals are here! With a strong focus on locking down a version of the game that will ensure the finals play out smoothly, the team over at AEXLAB has been prioritizing bug and map fixes. Once the tournament is over, we will keep on rolling out major and minor content updates. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Changes

• Caster mode improvements

• Players now spawn in facing the spectator screen in Heaven

Map Changes

• All maps - Patched more spots/locations in the map that the scanner can be thrown and become unobtainable

• Miru - Slightly adjusted the map's overall lighting

• Miru - Patched visual seam on the wall near A-site

• Miru - Fixed bad lightmaps on Icelandic rocks in the team spawns and their surrounding areas

• Miru - Fixed bad lightmaps on the surrounding landscape of the map

• Miru - Adjusted and improved the collision on crates, this ensures that weapons accurately react to colliding with them

• Miru - Adjusted the collision on tarps to not block bullets

• Suna - Updated the collision on the battle tank props

• Suna - Adjusted and fixed remaining props that would LOD pop at very close distances

• Suna - Adjusted collision on CAT to not block player movement

• Suna - Patched pixel peak behind the barrels when entering Cat

• Suna - Patched unfair angle through the pipes in Mid

• Suna - Patched pixel peak behind the barrels in Mid

• Suna - Adjusted collision on CAT near pipes that would cause players to step up on the pipes

• Suna - Patched slither pixel peak from Construction to Cat where players could see

• Khidi (TDM) - Minor adjustment and fix to the map's skybox

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on railings in Club which would cause players to step up on to them

• Khidi - Adjusted and improved the collision on escalators to make traversing up and down them more smooth

• Khidi - Patched visual hole in rock near A-site

• Khidi - Patched multiple visual seams on concrete blocks in Mid

• Khidi - Adjusted and improved the collision on the exterior wall rocks of Museum

• Maar - Disabled firearm collision on zipline handles to prevent the handle from having a chance to swallow a ziplining player's gun when landing

• Maar - Patched a hole in the wall in Armory where players could see through and get an advantage

• Este - Lighting pass to fix a number of props that had incorrect/bad lightmaps

• Este - LOD pass on the map's ground to prevent it from LOD popping at close distances

• Volt - Patched spots in Pergulas where players could see through the map/sand to upper areas

• Volt (Artifact) - Adjusted B-site to not be off-centered

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Desktop observer view snaps to previous viewed player after switching off player to free cam

• Fixed - Gun can get stuck infinitely firing

• Fixed - " has left the game" message appears at the end of every match

• Fixed - Player scopes appear solid black in Heaven Spectator mode

• Fixed - Player scopes appear solid black in Desktop Observer mode

• Fixed - 2 players can sometimes grab the same gun

• Fixed - Players can see and hear from dead teammate's perspective when viewing the Heaven spectator screen

• Fixed - Desktop Observer minimap still display sites labeled as A-site and B-site

• Fixed - Sometimes when a player dies, their gun keeps firing for a brief period