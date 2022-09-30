This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Electricians,

We are constantly receive a ton of support from you, for which we are extremely grateful! Thank you very much for your commitment.

You often report to us errors in foreign translations, or suggest new languages that should be added to our game. Today, on the occasion of International Translator's Day, we are coming out to you with a suggestion...

Let's make the translations great again BUT together!

We are looking for people among you who would like to get involved in the translation of Electrician Simulator. Special ranks on our Discord server will allow you to join a secret room of translators where we will share the latest upcoming content with you. You will be the first to see new devlogs, feature texts and descriptions of new items in the store.

In return, we will ask you to help us with translations. You are the ones who know the game best, and you are the ones who know exactly how the various elements should sound in your language!

We accept applications for community translators on our Discord channel in the "electrical_translations" section. Good luck!

What other languages would you like to see in our game?

Vote with reactions with flags of your countries under the announcement on our channel, or simply add a comment under this devlog!

See you!

Take IT Studio and Gaming Factory!