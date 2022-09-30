Patch Notes 0.7.1 - September 30, 2022

🛠️ UPDATE 0.7.1 IS LIVE! 🛠️

Today our UltraHorse kitchen is full of freshly-cooked content updates. You can definitely feel the smell of flaming hot spices... and tea?! Oh, that was unexpected!

Check out the complete list of updates, folks!

🔸 [NEW] CONQUEST: LONDON UNDERGROUND

An exclusive preview of a new map for the Conquest mode is available in Custom Games. And this one is huge - it has three points to capture and hold!

Remember that the visuals are not final and will be updated closer to the map release date. Also, don't forget to share your feedback with us. It is crucial for further map improvements.

Keep a close eye on the announcements! From time to time, we will organize playtest sessions with the developers to play the new map together. Don't miss this chance!

🔸 [NEW] +2 LEVELS OF MASTERY FOR EACH HERO

Every hero has two more levels to progress and unlocks a new gun by reaching level 7.

🔸 [NEW] (SHOTGUN) FRENZY

Unlock: Level 7 Hantu Mastery

This Rimfire shotgun fires impact-exploding pellets in a wide pattern.

Rimfire specializes in traditional designs but sometimes market pressure shows. The Frenzy shotgun is one such try to maximize shareholder value with new technologies.

🔸 [NEW] (SMG) CHOLLA

Unlock: Level 7 Dash Mastery

This weapon works similarly to a Gauss gun, and uses Erythrium-enhanced magnetism to hurl penetrating projectiles at enemies.

🔸 [NEW] (ROCKET LAUNCHER) TRIDENT

Unlock: Level 7 Arx Mastery

This triple-barrelled rocket launcher can fire all three barrels simultaneously.

"More Is Better" might not be the most original marketing line, but it's worked well enough for Almerk. Trident has helped the company launch its bid for Eastern markets and erode the position of the Zhang operations.

🔸 [NEW] (ROCKET LAUNCHER) AVALANCHE

Unlock: Level 7 Paavo Mastery

This rocket delivery system from Pistola Olivari covers the battlefield with a series of explosions.

This weapon is a rather weird experiment for Pistola Olivari, since the company rarely wanders into the territory of explosive weapons. However, Avalanche has its fanbase, and it's been rumored that the company is establishing a dedicated department for rocket and grenade launchers.

🔸 [NEW] (ASSAULT RIFLE) TWIN TWELVE

Unlock: Level 7 Nigel Mastery

These Bobby Jack customized firearms are the most popular automatic rifles among crowd control squads.

Its unusual pattern of fire might throw off some, but on the battlefield, the Twin Twelve has proven itself time and time again. Bobby Jack himself does not particularly like this gun, though. He felt it was a gimmicky innovation pressed upon him by shareholders when he was still in the mainstream gun business.

🔸 [NEW] (SMG) Specht

Unlock: Level 7 Sonny Mastery

Featuring German quality and reliability, the Specht will pepper your enemies relentlessly with small caliber bullets.

Imagine a mad titanium woodpecker that lands on your kevlar and just starts punching small holes rapidly until there is no armor left. That's Specht, an SMG used by law enforcement all across Europe.

🔸 [NEW] (SNIPER RIFLE) SVAROG

Unlock: Level 7 Laika Mastery

Rain fire and death from afar with this incendiary semi-automatic sniper rifle, lovingly nicknamed Bacon Maker by some.

======================

🔸 [NEW] CHAT MUTE

You can now mute players in text chat. Click on the nickname in the chat, press the Mute button, and you won't see any messages from this person anymore.

🔹 [VISUAL] Kelvin (Sniper Rifle) - Visual Upgrade

Kelvin now has a brand new visual. Prepare to be frozen!

🔹 [UPDATE] Movement - One-way platforms

Improved interactions with one-way platforms. Your heroes won't hit them with their heads now, and auto-climbing works better and is more precise.

🔹 [UPDATE] Matchmaking - Queue timer

Maximum matchmaking wait time is reduced to 1 minute.

🔹 [UPDATE] Battle Achievements

We've updated battle achievements related to multiple kills performed in a short period. They're now double-, triple-, and quadra eliminations!

🐞 BUGFIXES: