Steam Next Fest October edition is coming!

We are happy to participate in the October edition of Steam Next Fest. It will be a very special Festival because it will most likely be the last chance to showcase the game before its final release next year. With that in mind, we are preparing several new streams for you to enjoy.

We are upping up the ante and decided on something extra to mark the occasion. Members of our marketing team and their special guests will have to clear a certain challenge during their stream. The goals of the challenge will be different for each of them, and they will be assigned to them randomly.

During our streams, you will be able to rate how they dealt with the task at hand and which one is the ultimate Hotel Renovator. More information about the challenges they will have to face will be shared in upcoming announcements. In the meantime, look at the stream schedule and mark a spot in your calendars to watch them all. We can’t wait to see you during the Steam Next Fest!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

