9/30 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
**
● What's New
**
1. "PRESTIGE PASS" DLC Chapter 2 : Update 1
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/
9 DLC exclusive songs have been added.
Songs
- Higher | by ND Lee
- 個人的なメモ (KENPO SAITO) | by ASLETICS x Zpinkpong
- TROMA | by Planetboom
- coastline | by iMp
- Faker | by Sigma X3
- Nobody Face Love | by RiraN
- LIMBO | by Mori†
- FiND A WAY | by REDALiCE
- 다 잘될 거야 (Almost There) | by TAK (feat. 95jack)
- DLC exclusive skins have been added.
- NIGHTFALL Panel Skin
- PRESTIGE INGOT, PRESTIGE CHIP Note Skin
- Sound effects of the DLC exclusive system theme have been updated.
2. Updated visuals
Disc and loading screen images of the following songs have been changed.
- kthnox | by Sobrem
- Belong to you | by Jeon Jun Kyu
- Sakura Garden | by M2U x Pica
3. Pattern difficulty changes
We are constantly working on the pattern difficulty balancing.
▼ Check the link below for details.
Information Board
4. Improvements
Players can now...
- initiate quick restart from the pause screen and game-over screen.
- resume the playthrough by pressing ESC from the pause screen and game-over screen.
- roll the dice by pressing F6.
Updated audio engine to improve ASIO stability.
Improved chat box usability.
5. Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where NO MISS record would not be registered to the server if the player pauses during the playthrough.
- Fixed UI consistency between pause and game-over screen.
- Fixed issue where incorrect panel skin would appear on GAMEPLAY SETTING screen.
- Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed properly when using a non-bar type note skin.
- Fixed issue where LIVE CONTROL would launch out of nowhere.
- Fixed visual glitch where the 'FRIEND' indicator would show up randomly on pattern leaderboard screen.
- Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed correctly in V-BATTLE.
- Fixed visual glitch where rating of the last played key mode would show up when a player exits a multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed issue where keyboard inputs would be ignored on certain UI prompts.
- Fixed visual glitch where certain player names would not be displayed properly.
- Fixed issue where play records would not be registered to the server for players using certain player names.
- Fixed issue where an incorrect display device would be used upon launching the game.
- Fixed issue where a game-over record from multiplayer would linger until player restarts the game.
- Fixed issue where long system message or player name would not be displayed properly on the chat box.
Thanks.
