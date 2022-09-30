9/30 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9627189 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 13:32:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/

9 DLC exclusive songs have been added.

Songs

Higher | by ND Lee

| by ND Lee 個人的なメモ (KENPO SAITO) | by ASLETICS x Zpinkpong

| by ASLETICS x Zpinkpong TROMA | by Planetboom

| by Planetboom coastline | by iMp

| by iMp Faker | by Sigma X3

| by Sigma X3 Nobody Face Love | by RiraN

| by RiraN LIMBO | by Mori†

| by Mori† FiND A WAY | by REDALiCE

| by REDALiCE 다 잘될 거야 (Almost There) | by TAK (feat. 95jack)

DLC exclusive skins have been added.

NIGHTFALL Panel Skin

PRESTIGE INGOT, PRESTIGE CHIP Note Skin

Sound effects of the DLC exclusive system theme have been updated.

Disc and loading screen images of the following songs have been changed.

kthnox | by Sobrem

| by Sobrem Belong to you | by Jeon Jun Kyu

| by Jeon Jun Kyu Sakura Garden | by M2U x Pica

3. Pattern difficulty changes

We are constantly working on the pattern difficulty balancing.

▼ Check the link below for details.

Information Board

4. Improvements

Players can now...

initiate quick restart from the pause screen and game-over screen.

resume the playthrough by pressing ESC from the pause screen and game-over screen.

roll the dice by pressing F6.

Updated audio engine to improve ASIO stability.

Improved chat box usability.

5. Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where NO MISS record would not be registered to the server if the player pauses during the playthrough.

Fixed UI consistency between pause and game-over screen.

Fixed issue where incorrect panel skin would appear on GAMEPLAY SETTING screen.

Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed properly when using a non-bar type note skin.

Fixed issue where LIVE CONTROL would launch out of nowhere.

Fixed visual glitch where the 'FRIEND' indicator would show up randomly on pattern leaderboard screen.

Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed correctly in V-BATTLE.

Fixed visual glitch where rating of the last played key mode would show up when a player exits a multiplayer lobby.

Fixed issue where keyboard inputs would be ignored on certain UI prompts.

Fixed visual glitch where certain player names would not be displayed properly.

Fixed issue where play records would not be registered to the server for players using certain player names.

Fixed issue where an incorrect display device would be used upon launching the game.

Fixed issue where a game-over record from multiplayer would linger until player restarts the game.

Fixed issue where long system message or player name would not be displayed properly on the chat box.

Thanks.