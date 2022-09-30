 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 30 September 2022

#9/30 - Patch Note

#9/30 - Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

1. "PRESTIGE PASS" DLC Chapter 2 : Update 1

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/

9 DLC exclusive songs have been added.

Songs
  • Higher | by ND Lee
  • 個人的なメモ (KENPO SAITO) | by ASLETICS x Zpinkpong
  • TROMA | by Planetboom
  • coastline | by iMp
  • Faker | by Sigma X3
  • Nobody Face Love | by RiraN
  • LIMBO | by Mori†
  • FiND A WAY | by REDALiCE
  • 다 잘될 거야 (Almost There) | by TAK (feat. 95jack)
  • DLC exclusive skins have been added.
  • NIGHTFALL Panel Skin
  • PRESTIGE INGOT, PRESTIGE CHIP Note Skin
  • Sound effects of the DLC exclusive system theme have been updated.
2. Updated visuals

Disc and loading screen images of the following songs have been changed.

  • kthnox | by Sobrem
  • Belong to you | by Jeon Jun Kyu
  • Sakura Garden | by M2U x Pica
3. Pattern difficulty changes

We are constantly working on the pattern difficulty balancing.

4. Improvements

Players can now...

  • initiate quick restart from the pause screen and game-over screen.
  • resume the playthrough by pressing ESC from the pause screen and game-over screen.
  • roll the dice by pressing F6.

Updated audio engine to improve ASIO stability.
Improved chat box usability.

5. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where NO MISS record would not be registered to the server if the player pauses during the playthrough.
  • Fixed UI consistency between pause and game-over screen.
  • Fixed issue where incorrect panel skin would appear on GAMEPLAY SETTING screen.
  • Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed properly when using a non-bar type note skin.
  • Fixed issue where LIVE CONTROL would launch out of nowhere.
  • Fixed visual glitch where the 'FRIEND' indicator would show up randomly on pattern leaderboard screen.
  • Fixed visual glitch where long notes would not be displayed correctly in V-BATTLE.
  • Fixed visual glitch where rating of the last played key mode would show up when a player exits a multiplayer lobby.
  • Fixed issue where keyboard inputs would be ignored on certain UI prompts.
  • Fixed visual glitch where certain player names would not be displayed properly.
  • Fixed issue where play records would not be registered to the server for players using certain player names.
  • Fixed issue where an incorrect display device would be used upon launching the game.
  • Fixed issue where a game-over record from multiplayer would linger until player restarts the game.
  • Fixed issue where long system message or player name would not be displayed properly on the chat box.

Thanks.

