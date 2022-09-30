 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

孤胆惊魂3:起源 Fear3:Origins update for 30 September 2022

Update announcement for September 30, 2022.

Share · View all patches · Build 9627152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New shortcuts for item bar, equipment bar and skill bar.
  2. Redesigned the button operation, making it more user-friendly and customizable button positions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link