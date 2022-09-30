Update announcement for September 30, 2022.

- New shortcuts for item bar, equipment bar and skill bar.
- Redesigned the button operation, making it more user-friendly and customizable button positions.
孤胆惊魂3:起源 Fear3:Origins update for 30 September 2022
