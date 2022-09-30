DD #89 Cook, Serve, Burn the Kitchen!

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week we are mostly working on solving the upcoming food crisis of the world by adding new plants and cooking recipes to the game.

We got the entire pipeline to make bread and streamed meat bums from wheat. The wheat can be turned into flour. The flour can be turned into bread or baozi wrappers by adding yeast and water. You can also add fruit in the process to make fruit cakes. And, with the baozi wrappers, you can add ground meat (which is basically meat produced from a grinder) to make meat bums.

The entire process is quite hardcore as you can copy the process in real life to get the same result. However, in order to reduce the tediousness of this real-life process. You can purchase the intermediate products from food ingredient merchants you can find in the Commodity Market of Liu. They can provide you with pre-made baozi wrappers and already ground meat. You can just throw them into any cooking device that can heat things up to immediately make streamed bums.

As Halloween is just a month away, we also get pumpkin seeds added to the game. You can grow your own pumpkins. You can even find 3D printing blueprints to make decoration Halloween pumpkin heads made from the pumpkins you grow. Pumpkins are also considered a fruit that you can use when cooking. Thus, you can use them to make pumpkin juice and pumpkin fruit cakes. Of course, there is something more sinister about pumpkins for the upcoming Halloween. But, let's leave it to a later date to reveal. After all, that's something for Halloween.

Everything seems smooth and well during the cooking. But, that may no longer always be the case. Especially in a supernatural world with a lot of strange ingredients. I forgot how many times I burned down the kitchen when playing the Sims. But, you can hardly expect something like this to crawl out of your cooking device even in the Sims. :D



The remains of some previously defeated smiles are now back for revenge! It might be unwise to put them together in a pod so that they would merge back as one. The heat from your oven may just be what it needs to ignite their wrath. Anyway, they get out in a cooking accident to burn your kitchen into cinders! (On the good side, you can bind them to be your pets. :D)

Of course, I will not just add "another slime" to the game. They must be unique because they are on fire. Their life force is the fire. Thus, a fire extinguisher nearby will be handy to solve such cooking accidents. :)

As they are on fire, water, dirty water, and fire extinguishers all do damage to them while Molotovs and fire magic may heal them instead.

As they are on fire, even the most basic attack from them may light up their unfortunate victims.

As they are on fire, any attackers stupid enough to punch them without any protection may find themselves get burned.

As they are on fire, you may find everyone in a battle starts to burn within a few turns should a fire slime be around.

As they are on fire, it may be a good time to start a revolution in a place like Iran! (Oh, well, I failed to add any related content in the game. So, this is just a shoutout in the DD.)

That's for this week. Happy gardening, cooking, and burning things. :D

Starting from tomorrow, I will be on a secret mission that lasts for 7 days as mentioned the last week.

So far, I have no idea what that may be as my handler will send me a secret package with all the instructions only a few hours later.

I don't know what it may be. I don't know the scale of the mission.

The update may be slowed down or even skip a few days as I work on that.

But, one thing is certain, it's for the future of humanity and millions of people's life. :D

So, it certainly takes priority. We will see what happens next week.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Alchemy]Added the alchemy data for wheat.

[Sewer]The homeless people in the Sewer of Liu may now sometimes talk about the cat-faced ladies in one of their random dialogs. The dialog trees of them are also optimized a bit.

[This is a bar]Add more random dialogs on Zhao Sandao. He may mention not adding a lot of slime goos when cooking. (We know what will happen. :D)

##########System#############

Items dropped from inventory now shall have the correct hue data to display on the map.

Items dropped from inventory now shall have the correct tone mask data to display on the map. (Mostly just for the shaded items.)