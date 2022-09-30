Final version 1.0



Hello Adventurers!

We are happy to announce that the full version of the game is finally available!

As you may know, this final version contains:

A new mini game

The affinity dialogues with the king and his ending

dialogues with and his ending A popularity system based on your number of underwear

based on your number of underwear 3 new underwear

New scenery in the castle

in the castle The last music scrolls and Striplucky cards

and A new scroll

The possibility to unlock all the latest achievements

all the latest All the dialogues of the game have been corrected/polished

of the game have been A polish of some animations, UI, background, sound design and mini games

of some animations, UI, background, sound design and mini games A rebalance of the whole game

of the whole game A NEW GAME+ mode

We are both excited and scared about this release. We've spent the last few months rebalancing and polishing the game as much as possible. We hope the final result will live up to your expectations!

Good game!

The Grizzly Team