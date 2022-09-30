 Skip to content

Robin Morningwood Adventure update for 30 September 2022

Final version 1.0

Build 9627117

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello Adventurers!
We are happy to announce that the full version of the game is finally available!

As you may know, this final version contains:

  • A new mini game
  • The affinity dialogues with the king and his ending
  • A popularity system based on your number of underwear
  • 3 new underwear
  • New scenery in the castle
  • The last music scrolls and Striplucky cards
  • A new scroll
  • The possibility to unlock all the latest achievements
  • All the dialogues of the game have been corrected/polished
  • A polish of some animations, UI, background, sound design and mini games
  • A rebalance of the whole game
  • A NEW GAME+ mode

We are both excited and scared about this release. We've spent the last few months rebalancing and polishing the game as much as possible. We hope the final result will live up to your expectations!

Good game!

The Grizzly Team

