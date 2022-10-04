Update 0.10

Greetings Elegosians!

A small but important update this time around with a lot of backend work ready to go to support the next couple months of NPC combat, models and animations. We’ve been tidying and optimising as always so we minimise our technical debt, as well as workflow improvements just mean we can iterate quicker and quicker to get new things for you to check out ASAP.

The NPCs will now flee or fight, depending on their temperment. Some NPCs have a set number, others are randomized at startup. It’s a great place to be able to test things now and work out what to tweak. The silly NPCs keep running into dead ends so better sort that out soon.

We are trying to get the balance right between NPCs reacting as you’d expect for a game, and not necessarily ultra-realistic, simulation level of reactions. We are a small team with lofty goals and so that will require what I like to call a necessary level of jankiness. It’s still going to be fun though and worse case, everyone loves ragdoll physics and hitting things.

Environmental work is continuing beautifully as always. The team is doing a great job smashing through the various areas and getting the first pass of set dressing in with objects, props, terrain work, lighting, optimisations and general environmental storytelling. Amazing what can be achieved with limited assets and only another update to have the whole island first pass complete. Then we can pinpoint areas that need more and keep pushing them further.

The main focus for the last couple of weeks has been the Temple Island, both inside and out, and it’s great to see that fleshed out more.

Here is a copy of the changelog for some of the finer details of what is new and changed in Elegos.

Improvements

World

Set dressing focus on Temple Island

Foliage, grass and objects added to the top as well as tweaked terrain/geometry for better scale perception

Updated colliders on Pier and Pier Steps

Multiple textures upressed globally

Lighting

Added more reflection probes and updated the older ones

Optimised torch lighting during day and night

Lights added for better player pathing

Replaced and optimised whole villa interior lighting system

NPCs

State changes for fleeing or fighting, depending on their stats

Ink files tweaked to support more ways of ending conversations such as by being attacked, or attacking someone else.

Combat doesn’t start until the opening boat has docked

Updated NavMesh for better navigation by NPCs

Other

Lots and lots of backend tidying and renaming while people were on holiday to optimise workflows

Fixes

Diagonal speed of the player is now back to normal. Stupid Pythagoras.

Temple storyboard re-added

Web: [https://elegosgame.com/]

Twitter: [https://twitter.com/elegosgame]

Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/elegosgame/?hl=en-gb]

Discord: [https://discord.gg/CepTaXdDCC]

Nexus Mods: [https://www.nexusmods.com/elegos]

Modding Wiki: [https://modding.wiki/en/elegos]

Vortex Extension: [https://www.nexusmods.com/site/mods/379]

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!