Lost In Fantaland update for 30 September 2022

Hotfix 20220930

New：
A new difficulty option：Less Bonfire
Hot key Q and E to rotate map
The Impact between the one with Burn debuff and another one that without Burn will cause another one gain 1 stack of Burn

Content Change：
Added a confirmation when leaving the Card Boost House without using the upgrade.
Add 20 initial gold coins for warrior characters
Deletion at the bonfire starts at 8% of max health; increases by 2% after each deletion
Remove some unnecessary dialogue

Bug Fix：
Fix Crashes
The battle victory reward panel: Opening the backpack and eating apple did not regenerate HP; the HP value is incorrectly

