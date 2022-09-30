Hotfix 20220930

New：

A new difficulty option：Less Bonfire

Hot key Q and E to rotate map

The Impact between the one with Burn debuff and another one that without Burn will cause another one gain 1 stack of Burn

Content Change：

Added a confirmation when leaving the Card Boost House without using the upgrade.

Add 20 initial gold coins for warrior characters

Deletion at the bonfire starts at 8% of max health; increases by 2% after each deletion

Remove some unnecessary dialogue

Bug Fix：

Fix Crashes

The battle victory reward panel: Opening the backpack and eating apple did not regenerate HP; the HP value is incorrectly