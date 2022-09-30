 Skip to content

BoomBox update for 30 September 2022

Version 2.9.8

Version 2.9.8

Build 9626734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI update:

  • Background color: UI color update for better contrast/readability
  • Song filters update: the filters will now stay at the top of the song list
  • Delete Button: added a delete button for community/custom packs
  • Favorites: Added the new favorite system and the basics/foundation for the upcoming playlist system
  • Randomization: added the random/invert sorting button for the songs
  • Color schema: the previously downloaded map will appear grey in Download Community tab
  • Added back the achievement unlocked UI & particles
  • Difficulty Names: the difficulty name of songs will be now visible when you hover over the difficulty number
  • Fixed the missing translations in the UI & hitscores

Game Update:

  • Calibration: fixed the game rotating your VR calibration
  • Fixed the visual bug in the first transition screen
  • Fixed multiplayer result screen issue
  • Fixed mute option for the background audio in the lobby
  • Fixed pause menu being hard to read
  • Fixed the laser pointer precision
    Community maps:
  • Fixed some community maps not downloading
    LIV:
  • Fixed LIV calibration issues
  • Fixed LIV black artifacts when punching a note

