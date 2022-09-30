Version 2.9.8

UI update:
- Background color: UI color update for better contrast/readability
- Song filters update: the filters will now stay at the top of the song list
- Delete Button: added a delete button for community/custom packs
- Favorites: Added the new favorite system and the basics/foundation for the upcoming playlist system
- Randomization: added the random/invert sorting button for the songs
- Color schema: the previously downloaded map will appear grey in Download Community tab
- Added back the achievement unlocked UI & particles
- Difficulty Names: the difficulty name of songs will be now visible when you hover over the difficulty number
- Fixed the missing translations in the UI & hitscores
Game Update:
- Calibration: fixed the game rotating your VR calibration
- Fixed the visual bug in the first transition screen
- Fixed multiplayer result screen issue
- Fixed mute option for the background audio in the lobby
- Fixed pause menu being hard to read
- Fixed the laser pointer precision
Community maps:
- Fixed some community maps not downloading
LIV:
- Fixed LIV calibration issues
- Fixed LIV black artifacts when punching a note
