Patch 0.7.3.6 - A few tiny fixes!

This patch gets rids of two crashes, and it also makes sure that risen don't go to bed after completing tasks - my bad!
Best wishes, lots of love and thank you for the swift bug reports! <3
//Mattias
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch gets rids of two crashes, and it also makes sure that risen don't go to bed after completing tasks - my bad!
Best wishes, lots of love and thank you for the swift bug reports! <3
//Mattias
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update