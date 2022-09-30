- Made certain furniture able to be broken down into wood planks and nails
- Created a wood plank with nails object which can be nailed to a surface
- Added a hammer as loot
- Added saving for placed fortifications
- Replaced condition text with name of item
- Created info panels for objects with condition (touch the condition UI with your hand)
- Added info for all current items ~thanks to player 'Kriller'
- Equipping two boots at once now also increases sprint speed by 1.5x
- Fixed clothing colliders not being disabled when equipped
- Fixed loading wrong models for some saved items
- Made the injector easier to use
Daybreaker VR update for 30 September 2022
Update for Oct 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
