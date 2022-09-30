 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daybreaker VR update for 30 September 2022

Update for Oct 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 9626636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made certain furniture able to be broken down into wood planks and nails
  • Created a wood plank with nails object which can be nailed to a surface
  • Added a hammer as loot
  • Added saving for placed fortifications
  • Replaced condition text with name of item
  • Created info panels for objects with condition (touch the condition UI with your hand)
  • Added info for all current items ~thanks to player 'Kriller'
  • Equipping two boots at once now also increases sprint speed by 1.5x
  • Fixed clothing colliders not being disabled when equipped
  • Fixed loading wrong models for some saved items
  • Made the injector easier to use

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link