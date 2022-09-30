The idol songstress Heavy Cannon Pirate is online! Archer passive reworked!

Heroes added:

The idol singer is online!

Healing star assistant who is petite but has a super aura! Protect her and she will bring powerful buffs to the team!

Idol singer's special trophy, the voice of nature, is online simultaneously!

Cannon Pirates are online!

The speed is very slow but the super long-range shooter with super high attack, let all the enemies become cannon fodder!

Cannon Pirates feature loot-throwing bombs are online at the same time!

Skill Reworked:

Modified the archer talent skill → attack speed growth increased by 30%

Other updates:

Modified the description of in-game attack speed

Level 30 and 45 level terrain adjustment

Modified the display of item skill description boxes