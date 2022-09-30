Remoteness build 1.80 - update

Remoteness build 1.80 - updates:
- completely new ladder climbing system
- energy flow can now be ortiented also while raining
- added save points on major towers
- targets differentation: now the minimap shows main, optional and power generators targets in 3 different colors
- fixed Hanna collision with player
- motion blur while running on/off option added
- drones are now smarter and stronger
- Chinatown computer 2 target better explained
- performance improvement
- minor fixes
Changed files in this update