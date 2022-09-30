 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Remoteness update for 30 September 2022

Remoteness build 1.80 - update

Share · View all patches · Build 9626559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remoteness build 1.80 - updates:

  • completely new ladder climbing system
  • energy flow can now be ortiented also while raining
  • added save points on major towers
  • targets differentation: now the minimap shows main, optional and power generators targets in 3 different colors
  • fixed Hanna collision with player
  • motion blur while running on/off option added
  • drones are now smarter and stronger
  • Chinatown computer 2 target better explained
  • performance improvement
  • minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link