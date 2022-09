Fall Gelb is now avalible for everyone! Includes a new campaign with two new missions based in the invasion of France in May, 1940.

Ardennen: In the axis side, you need to regroup with your allies to take a farm but first you need to go throught dangerous zones...

Resister: In the allies side, defend a crossroad with your allies during a fierce German attack. When the battle breaks, you can ask for radio for reinforcements, ammunition, or first aid kits.