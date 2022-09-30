Infinimine Ver.12(Stability Patch)

-Possibly fixed double guild member listings that seemed to be occurring when accepting offline member

-Fix for sandstorm break laser

-Fix for a chunk thread lock possibly causing desync / server halting issue

-Fixed a player sync bug that was syncing you with everyone playing the game ruining performance

-Added Feature -

-when in a party the Lowest Progress Tier is determined

-Helping that player achieve their progress goal will give you a small amount of Infinium per block destroyed

-If the lowest is your Current Progress Tier - 1 the bonus is halved

-This should make helping others a bit more beneficial