Infinimine update for 30 September 2022

Infinimine Ver.12(Stability Patch)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Possibly fixed double guild member listings that seemed to be occurring when accepting offline member
-Fix for sandstorm break laser
-Fix for a chunk thread lock possibly causing desync / server halting issue
-Fixed a player sync bug that was syncing you with everyone playing the game ruining performance
-Added Feature -
-when in a party the Lowest Progress Tier is determined
-Helping that player achieve their progress goal will give you a small amount of Infinium per block destroyed
-If the lowest is your Current Progress Tier - 1 the bonus is halved
-This should make helping others a bit more beneficial

