-Possibly fixed double guild member listings that seemed to be occurring when accepting offline member
-Fix for sandstorm break laser
-Fix for a chunk thread lock possibly causing desync / server halting issue
-Fixed a player sync bug that was syncing you with everyone playing the game ruining performance
-Added Feature -
-when in a party the Lowest Progress Tier is determined
-Helping that player achieve their progress goal will give you a small amount of Infinium per block destroyed
-If the lowest is your Current Progress Tier - 1 the bonus is halved
-This should make helping others a bit more beneficial
Infinimine update for 30 September 2022
Infinimine Ver.12(Stability Patch)
-Possibly fixed double guild member listings that seemed to be occurring when accepting offline member
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update