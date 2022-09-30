Wayward Major Update “Wheels & Wetlands” Released!

Welcome to Wayward's largest update to date! Here are just a few standout features from this release:

The equipment dialog has been moved to the new UI. Equipment now is only used for stats and other on-equip effects, and will not be used for mining, gathering, harvesting, etc.

Doors now automatically open and close as you enter/exit them and no longer take a turn, but can be "propped" open for creature passage.

Added the "wetlands", a new island type with unique terrain, creatures, plants, and items.

Configuration of action slots is now contained within a drawer of all actions with extra options about how the slot is used and restocked.

Added minecarts and tracks, speeding up travel and moving items on land.

Actions menus have been moved to the new UI, allowing for a unique, unchanging binding for each action. Tooltips are now shown describing most actions.

Take a look at some of these features in our preview video if you haven't seen it already:

We have made some huge steps in terms of modernizing our UI with this release and there are only a few systems left before we can start on proper keyboard-only and controller support.

The usability of actions has received a huge bump in accessibility, fixing many long-standing issues shared by the community, especially in multiplayer games.

No major update can be without its fair share of content, and this has it in spades. Nearly 100 items were added, new milestones (including a very game-changing one), a new island biome, new creatures, new plants, and more!

An extra special thanks to all the testers this time around that helped us squash a lot of the bugs during the development period. You can see their names scattered through this changelog on our public Trello board. On with the giganto-list:

Action slots now display icons for the slotted item & action simultaneously.

The version string now shows the build date/ID when using the development branch.

Pouring water on a player will now wake them up from sleep/rest.

Recipe levels now have associated icons to help tell which levels are higher than each other.

Added an option to drop automatically into containers instead of the ground.

You can now slot an item over an action to use that item with the previously configured action.

You can now click action slots to use them.

Added an option to "Disable Overlay Support" which will reduce GPU load but will stop overlays from other programs or the Steam Overlay to function properly.

Specific creatures can now be set to "always spawn" in custom game options.

Added a new "cut" status effect that is a weaker version of bleeding that low-level creatures and hurting your hands can cause.

Introducing the quick and ravenous coyote to select island types.

Added cattails, a useful resource to the new wetlands biome.

Added a new look and item/tile for "Cobblestone" flooring, while its old appearance is now "Granite" flooring.

Sandstone can now be used just like granite for all tools/weapons (in most cases, less effectively).

Added a new "Thaumaturgy" skill that works with magical components and items.

Added wooden planks, and as a result, many wooden crafts can now be disassembled back into the planks.

Added the "Rouseabout" milestone and milestone modifier that allows you to reduce the difficulty of crafts at the cost of only being able to unlock crafts from picking up the item or learning it from an instructional scroll among other modifiers.

Cave entrances will now appear collapsed when digging them or filling them in from the opposite side.

Added bindables for "move all of same quality", “quick move all of same quality”, and "drop all of same quality". (Thanks BrianReckliss!)

Boats can now be placed or built on top of water.

Added swamp water in various states and forms across multiple biomes with a new filtration item and recipes for filtered water.

Merchants now have hunger and thirst properties and will consume food/drinks or heal themselves with their inventory items.

Boats can now be used as storage containers.

Added a new wandering undead creature to the wetlands.

Crafting success and quality chances are now presented in the crafting tooltip after having at least 30% and 60% skill, respectively.

Crafting efficacy is now shown in the crafting item tooltip when over 60% in the recipe's skill.

Added "Basalt" rock to the volcanic islands, along with tons of new basalt items, housing, doodads, and more.

Item names in messages and other text now display icons.

Added a new magical property for increasing the growth speed of plants called "Prosperity" available on dirt and other tiles/ground-types and stacks with quality/fertile soil bonuses.

Added a new magical property, "Progress" for adding bonus civilization score to an item.

Merchant NPCs will now better equip armor and weapons in their inventory.

Added the colossal komodo monitor, an apex predator of the volcanic islands.

Unlocked chests can now be picked up while they have items in them.

Your cartography skill level now increases the radius of drawn maps significantly.

You can now set any action slot to be used automatically on movement. Removed the old "Auto Chop/Mine/Harvest" option.

Added a new magical item that can "absorb" and "exude".

Added unique icons for each action to be used in action slots and item/action menus.

You can now change the number of action slots per your needs, up to 48 slots (four full bars). The game defaults to 12 action slots (one full bar).

The equipment dialog has been moved to the new UI. Equipment now is only used for stats and other on-equip effects, and will not be used for mining, gathering, harvesting, etc.

Doors now automatically open and close as you enter/exit them and no longer take a turn, but can be "propped" open for creature passage.

Some weapons can now be dual-wielded, providing bonuses to attack, and use a new "Dual Wielding" skill.

Consumed protected items will no longer be selected in item menu actions like, for example, adding fuel.

Each game mode now displays the milestones available in it.

Improved the appearance of binding hints — keypresses now appear on keycaps, and mouse buttons/scroll are now icons.

Chests can now be opened and used while in your inventory.

Tamed creatures that can swim can now travel with you.

UI scaling now functions correctly for players that have scaling set through their OS.

Boats now have varying levels of speed that allow you to move faster.

Soil and other ground-type items will now reveal that they have an impact on the growth speed of plants and mushrooms.

Terrain will now show its magical naming and properties when inspected.

Active filters are now highlighted more prominently.

Partially-transparent UI now blurs whatever's behind it to make it easier to see what UI is currently interactable. This can be disabled in performance options.

The inventory, crafting, and container dialogs now use the same filter & sort UI as the rest of the game.

The "till" action has been split into the "till" and "pack ground" actions, to allow its use with the new "use when moving" functionality.

Improved the formatting and readability of action tooltips.

Action slots can now be configured to restock to matching items only of the same quality.

Improved ultrawide monitor support by allowing configuring the maximum width that the static elements will take up.

The "drop items at feet when facing tile blocked" option now takes into account a tile with the maximum amount of weight.

Replaced the optional non-pixel font to improve consistency between them.

Items consumed via fishing and starting fires will now skip protected items. (Thanks Anketam!)

Improved readability and visual style of drawn maps.

Items and actions slotted into action slots can now be dragged to move them to a different slot, and shift+dragged to copy them to a different slot.

Wayward now defaults to using a custom window title bar on Windows and macOS.

Fishing for treasure chests now will bring up the treasure chest to your facing position.

Starting a fire now mentions which tinder and kindling were used.

Item worth now calculates everything inside containers.

The active inputs are now highlighted in binding hints.

Some uses now appear with icons in item tooltips.

The default font mode is now "balanced", resulting in larger blocks of text being in the more readable non-pixel font.

The container name is now revealed when attempting to place items in a container with no room left.

Breaking open locked containers is now part of the attack action, rather than requiring moving into them.

Improved the default Steam Deck controller layout.

Some "uses" now appear in doodad tooltips.

Dropdowns and text inputs now have a border when focused in order to improve accessibility.

Stat messages no longer appear before action messages when consuming items. (Thanks Ratha Wynter!)

The chat box now grows vertically as you type, giving you more room to see your messages.

Tooltips positioned based on the mouse position are now centered on the mouse.

Knives are now considered tools.

Item tooltips now display their respective equip slot icons in their "equip" use.

Sprites with alpha will now multiply/blend with tiles below, improving the look of some sprites on different types of water for example.

Item notifications now show over NPCs when trading.

Improved the appearance of some UI elements.

Civilization score is now revealed in item tooltips.

Bindings of input macros now appear as "Key, Key" rather than "Double Key" to improve understandability (due to being used for more default bindings.)

Gravel tiles now change tile types more frequently and will change to different tiles/feature different resources depending on the biome.

The tooltip for the craft action in an action slot now displays the same tooltip as in the crafting dialog.

Items that can be used for an action, but don't receive any tier bonuses will now show as tier "0", indicating quality will not impact its tier.

Inspecting corpses now displays the decay.

Doodad names now show in the actions menu for the pick-up action.

Added additional/missing custom game option icons/tooltips in the pause menu.

Lava will now cool down when adjacent to water sources.

Harvest tooltip messages are now easier to understand and feature more information on the plant.

Reduced volume of pick-up sounds slightly.

Replaced "Power Mode" option with a "Low Power Mode" option.

Field of view transition is now skipped when teleporting.

Tightened the range at which tamed creatures follow you.

Updated the help menu and removed any old information.

Tweaked the color of ash to be a bit darker in contrast to basalt and ash cement.

You can now sleep and rest on boats.

Swimming and boats now use different sound effects.

Doodad actions are now allowed while on boats.

Stamina reduction from jumping will now take into consideration max weight bonuses and starting/max stamina.

Bindings of "Left Shift or Right Shift", "Left Control or Right Control", etc, now appear in binding hints as "Shift", "Control", etc.

Added more environmental interactions with NPCs

Updated the wording and tooltip description for "Disable Crafting with Protected Items" due to confusion on what it does. (Thanks Glycerine!)

Tweaked order of custom game options based on popularity.

The notoriously-annoying double click binding for context menus has been replaced with a "double tap" bind which only triggers specifically for touchscreen taps.

Added more contrast between the ice/snow walls and flooring.

Containers can now be opened from merchant inventories.

You can now bind things specifically to touchscreen taps (as opposed to clicks, which still trigger on taps as well.)

Added sound effects for protecting/unprotecting items.

The way newer UI elements in-game display has been updated to more closely match the game's menu UI, improving consistency.

Tooltips opened when navigating with the keyboard can now be dismissed with the "menu cancel" bind. (Esc)

The "trapping" magical property has been renamed to "ensnaring" due to a skill name conflict.

Unlit torches now show their decay values.

Wayward versions are now displayed by "Wayward: Version Title" and "Update #", where applicable, for example, "Wayward: Horizons (Update 6)"

When resting or sleeping, it will now reveal what was rested or slept on via messages.

Water spawned as part of a template will now contaminate itself when adjacent water is present.

Many non-essential UI components now hide until the player respawns.

Added a help button to the pause screen.

Wayward will now generate an SSH key automatically when using the SSH option for dedicated servers.

Interface scales lower than 1, IE 0.5x and 0.75x, are now better-supported in-game.

Improved rendering of centered UI elements.

Rock/stone items are now considered "granite" and are renamed accordingly.

Focusing (or clicking) on a container dialog now makes it the "active" container for use with "move to" actions.

Sleeping and rest interruption messages will now display all reasons why your sleep/rest was canceled.

Added a unique message for creatures that do not accept offerings.

Dialogs now have a pixel-based minimum size rather than a screen-space-based minimum size. Dialogs now have no maximum size.

Added a developer option to reload UI icons.

Improved the look of the changelog menu when failing to load.