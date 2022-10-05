Update 1.9 Now Live - Hotfix Notes

Update 1.9 for F1® Manager 2022 is now available on Steam. This small hotfix addresses a couple of community-reported topics following Update 1.8's release.
If you would like to report anything you're experiencing in F1® Manager 2022, please use our dedicated reporting area and provide the required information, so our team can investigate. Thank you as always for your feedback and support!
Hotfix notes:
Improvements made to fuel usage, reducing instances of both player and AI drivers running out of fuel during a race
Improvements made to AI behaviour during wet or mixed conditions races, reducing instances of unrealistic or unnecessary pit stops
Fixed issue causing dilemma pop-ups to not be clickable on ultra-wide screens when ‘enable widescreen UI during sessions’ is enabled
