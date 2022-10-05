 Skip to content

F1® Manager 2022 update for 5 October 2022

Update 1.9 Now Live - Hotfix Notes

Update 1.9 Now Live - Hotfix Notes

Update 1.9 for F1® Manager 2022 is now available on Steam. This small hotfix addresses a couple of community-reported topics following Update 1.8's release.

If you would like to report anything you're experiencing in F1® Manager 2022, please use our dedicated reporting area and provide the required information, so our team can investigate. Thank you as always for your feedback and support!

Hotfix notes:

  • Improvements made to fuel usage, reducing instances of both player and AI drivers running out of fuel during a race

  • Improvements made to AI behaviour during wet or mixed conditions races, reducing instances of unrealistic or unnecessary pit stops

  • Fixed issue causing dilemma pop-ups to not be clickable on ultra-wide screens when ‘enable widescreen UI during sessions’ is enabled

