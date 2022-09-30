 Skip to content

天下为棋 update for 30 September 2022

The new chapter " Dragon Tomb" is officially updated!

天下为棋 update for 30 September 2022

Dear friends.
Wulin Chess ushered in the 6 chapter update - Dragon Tomb (left moving tears)

The Nameless One and his group have disappeared into our new map - Dragon Tomb.

Dragon Tomb is a dusty land outside of the world, with the theme of "Soul Energy" as the root of all beings' abilities in the game setting.

  1. Add 7 normal monsters, 1 elite monster and 1 and BOSS.
  2. Add "wind", "life", "might", "flip" and "three "5 kinds of skills, and the game more variable!
  3. Add two board mechanisms, coffin and soul fire.
  4. 56 props are added and exclusive weapons are designed for each Supreme Hero, enriching the playability of the game and raising the player ceiling.
  5. All pieces can be upgraded to a new rank in the new chapter.

Finally, the "old friends" in the Dragon Mound will tell us more about the secrets of this place.
Stay tuned.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1525410/_/?curator_clanid=41328050

