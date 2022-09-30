The new chapter " Dragon Tomb" is officially updated!

Dear friends.
Wulin Chess ushered in the 6 chapter update - Dragon Tomb (left moving tears)
The Nameless One and his group have disappeared into our new map - Dragon Tomb.
Dragon Tomb is a dusty land outside of the world, with the theme of "Soul Energy" as the root of all beings' abilities in the game setting.
- Add 7 normal monsters, 1 elite monster and 1 and BOSS.
- Add "wind", "life", "might", "flip" and "three "5 kinds of skills, and the game more variable!
- Add two board mechanisms, coffin and soul fire.
- 56 props are added and exclusive weapons are designed for each Supreme Hero, enriching the playability of the game and raising the player ceiling.
- All pieces can be upgraded to a new rank in the new chapter.
Finally, the "old friends" in the Dragon Mound will tell us more about the secrets of this place.
Stay tuned.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1525410/_/?curator_clanid=41328050
