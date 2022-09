Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.0 is now live. Act 3 is now available to play! Would love to hear your feedback, especially on the current difficulty.

Patch notes:

• Added Act 3.

• Added new card: Wall.

• Added new card: Bonus Credits.

• Slightly changed the wording of the Moon tooltip.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on the official Shapebreaker Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander