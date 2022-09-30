Discounts! New DLC! More languages! Updates aplenty!

Good day everyone! Long time no see. In celebration of the Chinese National Day, this week we're introducing many new updates to Mystia's Izakaya.

Coming up first is——!

As of today, Mystia's Izakaya has already sold more than 200k copies!

To celebrate this occasion, we are now officially accepting fanart from all our players!

Submit your artwork to langqiaoemeng@qq.com before October 31st for a chance to have your artwork showcased in the game!



↑ We'll add your creation to the game's album like so. Pictured above is the 100k fanart event.

We first had this event back when the game sold 100k copies and it was a blast! We hope everyone has as much fun with this event as we did the first time around!

Anyone is free to submit their creation, no matter what country or region you live in! Most of the submissions from last time were from the Chinese community, but now that we support English, Korean and Japanese, we hope to receive blessings from players all around the world!

Let's all have fun together~!



↑ Thanks to MichaelMac for contributing the above image!



↑ Thanks to 冰花月棱冰 for contributing the above image!



↑ Thanks to amyonmyon for contributing the above image!

Now onto business! To start off, we bring you DLC2.5 "The Music Lover's Challenge"!

This is a DLC which expands on the rhythm game QTE. Purchasing this DLC allows you to strum the beats of all the ingame songs ala rhythm games.



(If the video doesn't load, you can watch the BiliBili version here.)

This is an expansion DLC. In addition to granting the wishes of those who want to play a rhythm game inside Mystia's Izakaya, it's also a new gameplay mechanic for DLC3's "ultimate battle". We hope you look forward to what we have in store for future updates~

Only 1.99USD! Interested? Click here to buy it right now!

To summarize, in this DLC, you will get:

Up to 35 ingame songs available for rhythmic action

An all new mini-story about the music lover

The appearance of a mysterious new character

A big pile of beautiful melodic badges

A charming punk outfit



We hope you have fun with this DLC!

Discounts on our entire line of games!

Games which have a discount include:

Basically, everything has a discount! Happy spending!

Firstly is the much anticipated update to our game's translated versions

DLC1 Japanese beta version added

DLC2 Korean beta and English version added

There may be some bugs in the translations during the initial phases, but we'll continue to smooth them out. Polishing text takes a bit longer than usual, so we kindly ask for everyone's patience.

Secondly, we've added a lovely ingame achievement system which uses charming badges. It's pretty cool.

In the future we'll sync it up to the achivements on Steam and gradually add in achievements from DLC1 and DLC2.



We've also added artwork for skins from DLC1 and DLC2. Players that have already completed DLC1 and DLC2's bond tasks can check out these costumes straight away, no strings attached.



TMI players one year ago: *Manages the izakaya properly, make friends with everyone, enjoys a relaxing story in Gensokyo

TMI players now: I just want to see how cute the devs can make Mystia!

Added a new feature that allows players to skip a day. Simply interact with the bed in your room to skip the day without opening the izakaya.

This is something everyone needs right?

It only works if you don't have anything happening that night though.

It was simply too cute, so we made two emojis for everyone to use as they like





As well as a non-captioned version where people can put whatever they please



The save screen now supports saving up to 15 files

The status screen of Notebook now has a new third page for displaying badges

The Recipes and Tasks screen of Notebook no longer lags due to holding too many recipes or tasks

The flag function of the Inventory screen now has a more noticeable marker

The Izakaya selection panel now supports viewing warehouses and notes

The Izakaya configuration panel now has an additional tool button to support viewing warehouses, notes, and custom presets

The exit screen now has a more intuitive secondary menu for returning to the main menu/exiting the game

Fixed the problem that players in certain regions could not save their game

This time we've added Reimu who represents "sorrow", this is a character who focuses on defending and counter-attacking.

Difficulty-wise, she's on par with Mokou with a level of 2, making her stronger than Kogasa who's only level 1.



(If the video doesn't load, you can watch the BiliBili version here.)

Also, we've added a tutorial in this update, making it easier for players to understand the basics of swapping emotions.

Next time we'll add another boss, then we'll get ready to make the actual stages!