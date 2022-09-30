 Skip to content

LEGIONCRAFT update for 30 September 2022

Legioncraft v1.0.7 Update Notes

Patchnotes
  1. Add 6 new escort units, which can be unlocked in the store after completing the corresponding levels.
  2. To the right of the speed switch button at the top in game, add "Pause" and "Rune Display Switch" buttons.

