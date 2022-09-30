- Add 6 new escort units, which can be unlocked in the store after completing the corresponding levels.
- To the right of the speed switch button at the top in game, add "Pause" and "Rune Display Switch" buttons.
LEGIONCRAFT update for 30 September 2022
Legioncraft v1.0.7 Update Notes
