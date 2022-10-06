If you’ve been paying attention to our shop updates over recent weeks, you’ll doubtless have noticed that the immortal heroes in Shenzhou have something of a predilection for the splendours of autumn. The season likewise plays a key role in this week’s shop update. Enjoy an adventurous autumn with our selection of costumes and accessories!

All of the items listed below are on offer until 13th October, so grab yours today and experience autumn in all its colourful glory!

Costume Variations

Adventurers appreciate clothing that is both practical and playful. Their outfits need look the business, without restricting their movements in any way, conjuring up just a soupçon of craziness – or at least derring-do! No surprise that these costume variations are just the ticket:

For all body types:

Intrepid Explorer

River Navigator

Mountain Climber

Forest Pathfinder

These costumes teach male characters an emote in which they play around with a sharp knife. Women on the other hand conjure up maps which float around them, while the girls cause a right mess by emptying items from their massive bags.



Accessories

Whatever adventures you’re hoping to go on this autumn, no hero can set off without packing a few stylish accessories, whether to blaze a trail and cement their own personal style, or just to wow their companions and other travellers. Whatever your tastes, there’s doubtless something here for you: