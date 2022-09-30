0930 New Updates!
1.CGviewer add 6 old animation CG drawn by the author.
2.Vocabulary add 9 languages.
3.HCG in manual mode, when press and hold the left button and click the right button can also do the ejaculation.
4.Expanding the range of signals will make it easier to search for the girl’s signals.
Dream Hacker update for 30 September 2022
