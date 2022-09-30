 Skip to content

Dream Hacker update for 30 September 2022

0930 New Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 9625951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0930 New Updates!
1.CGviewer add 6 old animation CG drawn by the author.
2.Vocabulary add 9 languages.
3.HCG in manual mode, when press and hold the left button and click the right button can also do the ejaculation.
4.Expanding the range of signals will make it easier to search for the girl’s signals.

