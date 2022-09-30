Regarding 「TIME TRAVELER」 and 「PRESTIGE PASS」 DLC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

1. Price Increase Notice

The price of "TIME TRAVELER" DLC will be changed starting from Oct. 7 (KST).

We truly appreciate all the support and love from you.

There are many more contents to come. Stay tuned!

2. Regarding PRESTIGE PASS Chapter 2

PRESTIGE PASS Chapter 2 update has been splitted into two parts.

The initial update plan targets mid-September with one single update, no split.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire production halted for significant time.

Although we tried our best to deliver the content as fast as we can, the delay was inevitable.

So we decided to split the update into two parts and publish the portion of content that are ready to be served.

There is no excuses for the delay.

We will re-establish the production pipeline and manage the human resource more stragically to ensure this kind of delay never happens in the future.

Content available for the first update are following :

Thanks.